Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Helping Give Strangers Directions In New York

Leonardo DiCaprio is nothing if not a good samaritan.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Public Appearance With Girlfriend Camila Morrone At The Oscars

The “Shutter Island” star was spotted Tuesday on the streets of New York with his friend Kevin Connolly when they stopped to help give directions to some strangers.

DiCaprio appeared to have his phone out to help with pointing the men toward where they were going.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Camila Morrone Claps Back At Haters

The celeb sighting came just a day after DiCaprio was seen out in Los Angeles with girlfriend Camila Morrone getting groceries at a market.