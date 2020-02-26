Robert Pattinson Admits His ‘Twilight’ Days Left Him With ‘Terror Memories Of The Paparazzi’

Robert Pattinson is opening up about his life in the spotlight.

In a new interview with British GQ the actor got candid about the role that started all, Edward Cullen in “Twilight”.

The chat comes ahead of the release of his two upcoming blockbusters, Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”. And according to Pattinson, that breakout film still has repercussions on his career.

“I have so many terror memories of the paparazzi,” Pattinson said. “And I still don full-on protective armour, hood up, hat down.”

But the one thing Pattinson said he enjoys about fame is creating his own style.

“I wish I could dress like A$AP Rocky,” he admitted. “He just has serious style. We have been to quite a few different fittings together and I will see the craziest thing and really want to wear it, but look like a total moron.”

Pattinson added, “Then we will go to the show and I will see Rocky in it and be like, ‘Jesus Christ, you can literally wear anything!’”

“The Batman” is expected to hit big screens on June 25, 2021, while “Tenet” arrives July 16.