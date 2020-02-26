Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Sandler, Charlize Theron And More Urge U.S. Public To Vote In 2020 Election

Some of the biggest film stars of the last 12 months are joining together and rallying the public to vote in the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election.

W Magazine gathered 2020 Oscar winners Brad Pitt and Lauren Dern, as well as nominees Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron, for a PSA ahead of Super Tuesday. The message of the video promoted the idea of voting, regardless of political affiliation.

“I vote because I believe in change,” says Pitt, Dern and other A-listers in the video.

Other stars featured in the video include Awkwafina, Adam Sandler, Cynthia Erivo, Antonio Banderas, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Olivia Wilde, Shia LaBeouf, Beanie Feldstein, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley.