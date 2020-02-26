Steven Spielberg Will Reportedly No Longer Be Directing The Fifth ‘Indiana Jones’

According to reports, Steven Spielberg will not be directing the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie.

Variety reports that for the first time in the franchise’s 39-year history, Spielberg will be handing the directing reins over to someone else. While he will remain a producer on the film, a source has said that he wishes to pass along Indy’s whip to a new generation in order to bring their perspective to the films.

While a deal has yet to be closed, it is rumoured that “Ford v Ferrari” director, James Mangold will be taking over for Spielberg. This is not the first time Mangold has done something like this. In 2017, he took over the “Wolverine” franchise which eventually earned him an Oscar nomination for adapted screenplay for his work on “Logan”. The movie grossed $619 million globally.

Harrison Ford is still set to star as Indiana Jones, although the release date is now set for July 9, 2021, after being pushed from July 19, 2019 and July 10, 2020.

Despite his departure from this particular franchise, Spielberg still has a busy year ahead of him as he is in post-production for his new take on the classic musical “West Side Story.”