Justin Bieber And Elvis Presley’s Ghost Chat On Twitter

Justin Bieber is not some sort of spiritual medium, but he has spoken to Elvis Presley – well, Elvis Presley’s Twitter.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Returns To Canada To Film New Music Video

Bieber recently eclipsed Presley as the youngest artist to have seven number-one albums on the Billboard 200. This after the Canadian’s fifth studio album Changes debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart.

Yesterday, music history was made. What does the King of Rock n Roll have in common with the 21st century King of Pop? Congratulations on setting a new record @justinbieber https://t.co/nnxf61PWNa — Elvis Presley (@ElvisPresley) February 25, 2020

“Belieb” it or not, the 25-year-old Bieber, who was born in 1994, has never met the King of Rock Roll, who died in 1997. But that did not stop Presley’s official Twitter account from acknowledging Bieber’s latest achievement.

“Yesterday, music history was made,” Presley’s account tweeted. “What does the King of Rock n Roll have in common with the 21st century King of Pop? Congratulations on setting a new record.” Bieber replied, “Thank you, King, and to the entire Presley family.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Becomes Youngest Solo Artist To Have 7 No.1 Albums

Thank you King and to the entire Presley family. https://t.co/Imc0h50SUG — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 26, 2020

Bieber’s latest album, Changes, is buoyed by the lead single “Yummy”, and earned mixed reviews from critics.