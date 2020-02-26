Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Fails At ‘Gilmore Girls’ Trivia Against Kelly Clarkson

Melissa McCarthy may have starred on “Gilmore Girls” for 122 episodes, but that doesn’t mean she’s an expert. But luckily, Kelly Clarkson is.

The “Bridesmaids” actress joined Clarkson on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where they faced off on a game of “Who’s More Gilmore” and the “Because Of You” singer cleaned up.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Brings The Heat With Cover Of Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’

While McCarthy couldn’t remember much about her time as Sookie on the beloved drama, she did spill on some behind-the-scenes TV magic.

When the announcer asked if Jackson proposed to Sookie, McCarthy said, “Next to Miss. Pattie’s out in the grass, like at a picnic.”

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Nick Jonas Blocks Kelly Clarkson On Her Own Song!

Adding, “Fun fact: That was supposed to be at noon, and we shot at like one o’clock in the morning. So we were just under like crazy klieg lights trying to make it look like daylight. So we couldn’t really look at each other because it was so bright.”

“Gilmore Girls” aired between 2000-2007.