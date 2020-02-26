Luke Combs Loses Bet, Goes Vegan For 90 Days: ‘I’m Looking Forward To A Good Deer Steak’

Luke Combs could really go for some juicy meat right about now.

The Grammy-nominated best artist revealed he is now vegan after losing a bet to one of his bandmates. Combs, 29, is early into his 90-day stint as a vegan.

“I did lose a bet, not on [the] Super Bowl, however,” Combs shared in a blog post on Sony Music Nashville’s website. “It was on the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons game, the first game that we played this year. I’m born and raised [in] North Carolina. Obviously a huge Carolina Panthers fan.”

“My keyboard player is born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Obviously, a huge Atlanta Falcons fan,” he continued. “We decided to do a bet that was more of a physical challenge.”

Combs revealed how he has been supplementing his diet and made it known he plans on enjoying a meaty steak once the three-month stint is over.

“I’m still alive, I’ll put it that way,” Combs said. “I eat a lot of bars like protein bars, a lot of veggies… I’ve still got about 70 or 80 odds days left, which is pretty depressing to think about. But, I will prevail through the end of this. I’m looking forward to a good deer steak after this is all said and done.”