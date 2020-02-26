Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Document The Struggle Of A Family Photo In A Series Of Hilarious Instagram Posts

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are feeling the struggle of trying to get one good family photo during a trip to Disneyland.

The adorable family made their way through the theme parks with their four kids, Romeo Alejandro David, 21 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, Rafael Thomas, 4, and Carmen Gabriela, 6, along with Alec’s 24-year-old daughter Ireland, and it was a task.

“Attempt number 1 at a family photo… stay tuned for more 😂,” Hilaria captioned a sweet family photo with all the kids, including Alec, looking in different directions.

In her second attempt, Hilaria shared another snap, “Perhaps we are making funny faces… but I do believe we are all actually looking.”

And finally, Hilaria got one!

“3rd time’s (and Mickey’s pro photographer😂) the charm!”

It looked like the Baldwins had the best day at the Happiest Place On Earth as both Alec and Hilaria shared all over their social media.