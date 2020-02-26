Courteney Cox Is ‘So Excited’ About The HBO Max ‘Friends’ Reunion: ‘It’s Gonna Be Fantastic’

Courteney Cox is the latest celebrity to hit the trail with “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon for his online talk show “Hiking with Kevin”, and during the hike she shared her thoughts on participating in the upcoming “Friends” reunion for HBO Max.

According to the announcement from HBO Max — which will be the new streaming home of the beloved sitcom — Cox will join co-stars Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, along with series exec producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kaufman and David Crane.

While hiking, Nealon asks Cox to describe her ideal “Friends” reunion.

“The ideal for me — and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever. I don’t know how many years it was, maybe 15 years — and we finally all got together and had dinner,” Cox replied. “And when we get together, which is never — it only happened… it just doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show — it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard.”

She admitted she’s really looking forward to getting together with the rest of the cast to reminisce about the show.

“So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited,” she said.

“We’re going to have the best time,” Cox continued. “It’s going to be great. But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

Prior to its move to HBO Max, “Friends” was one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows, and Cox reflected on the experience of being part of a pop-culture phenomenon.

“I was thrilled to be on a show that people actually learned how to speak English because they watched the show,” she explained. “I mean, it’s just touched so many people’s lives.”

According to HBO Max, the “Friends” reunion will debut when the new streaming service launches in May 2020.