Diplo Reveals There Was A Shooting During His Street Party Concert In Brazil: ‘This Breaks My Heart’

Diplo is opening up about a frightening incident that took place during his performance at a street party in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

In an Instagram post the DJ/producer shared on Wednesday, he wrote (in Spanish) that there had been a shooting during the show, with one person injured.

“I am very sad to know that people were hurt in a moment of joy and happiness like Carnival. I have been coming to Brazil for 20 years and it was the first time that I witnessed any type of violence. But we must not let this end the freedom brought by the spirit of Carnival,” he wrote.

“This is a tough country.. It’s bullet proof, maybe even invincible.. Its definitely blessed..” he continued in English. “We were actually ready 15 minutes later to get on and do a show for everyone in Sao Paulo just as we made sure the medical teams were good.. But that’s when thunder and lightning started to pour down as if Brazil started to cry. I will see you next year Sao Paulo because you know we love you.”

He followed up with more details in a comment to his post.

“This breaks my heart that someone was hurt during a party,” he added.

“All I can ask God for is that he can protect everyone when we are gathering to celebrate,” he continued. “We want all our shows to be a safe place. I know that Brazil is considered dangerous from outsiders but I have been coming here for 20 years and have never seen this kind of violence until today.. People tell me that I’m lucky.. in the aftermath I know everyone is alive but I’m praying for them and I know it’s not going to change the carnival spirit.”