Host John Mulaney Meets The New-And-Improved Pete Davidson In ‘SNL’ Promo

John Mulaney is returning to host this weekend’s edition of Global‘s “Saturday Night Live”, and a new promo for the episode finds the show’s former head writer popping into cast member Pete Davidson’s dressing room.

Mulaney is shocked to see Davidson sitting with his eyes closed, apparently meditating with another man.

“What the hell’s going on here?” Mulaney asks. “Who’s that guy?”

“That’s my guru,” says Davidson, explaining that he’s “working on my inner chakras.”

He adds: “I’m meditating, I’m getting sleep, I had a dream for the first time last week! Things are great.”

In fact, Davidson also reveals he’s also gotten rid of his pet monkeys because “Believe it or not, having a monkey is illegal.”

Davidson, however, is surprised to find out Mulaney is hosting the show, and prepares to leave, throwing on an orange jacket more reminiscent of his previous style of dress than his new one as a chakra-working meditator.

“Well John, you gotta give the people what they want,” he explains, leading an impressed Mulaney to marvel, “This guy knows show business!”

As Davidson exits, Mulaney shares some advice. “Hey Pete, there’s some paparazzi outside, so be sure to act real stupid,” he says.

“Oh you know I will,” replies Davidson with a knowing wink.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT, Saturdays on Global, with Mulaney joined by musical guest David Byrne.