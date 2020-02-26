Kristin Chenoweth’s Dog Is Obsessed With Taylor Swift’s Cat In The Funniest Animal Video Of The Day

Kristin Chenoweth’s puppy gets a kick out of watching Taylor Swift’s cat.

That’s the takeaway from an adorable video that Chenweth posted on Instagram, in which her dog, Thunder Pup, is excitedly jumping up in front of a television screen while Netflix documentary “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” plays.

In the scene, Swift is playing with her new (at the time) kitten, Benjamin Button, sending Thunder Pup’s tail wagging happily as he leaps up and down excitedly.

“Hey, Taylor… I think #ThunderPup wants to be friends with Benjamin Button,” wrote Chenoweth in the caption.

“P.S. Thank you for the documentary, @taylorswift & @lanawilson,” she added. “I think we have a lot in common. You inspired women of all ages! Xoxo 💗💗 #MissAmericana.”