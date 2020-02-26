Justin Bieber Reunites With Girl He Invited Onstage During 2011 Concert Film

Justin Bieber recently had a sweet blast from the past.

As People reports, the final episode of The Biebs’ YouTube docuseries “Seasons” features a scene in which he reunites with the girl he invited onstage while performing “One Less Lonely Girl” during his 2011 concert film “Never Say Never”.

In the episode, that girl is now a woman, and introduces herself to the camera as Lynsey Mickolas, a forensic chemist living in Virginia, and recalls being brought onstage by Bieber’s manager, Allison Kaye.

“To be honest, I don’t remember everything from that night because everything just happened so quickly and it was so overwhelming,” she says. “Allison just brings me backstage. She was like, ‘You’re going to be his “One Less Lonely Girl.”‘ And I was like, ‘What?’”

What Mickolas doesn’t realize is that Bieber is nearby, about to surprise her. “I’m nervous,” admits the singer. “I don’t know. It’s, like, the opposite thing to do. Like, why am I nervous? … She has no idea I’m here.”

While Mickolas is discussing how much she enjoyed his “Purpose” album, Bieber sneaks up behind her and says, “Yeah, me too. Honestly, the ‘Purpose’ album was really good. But, like, ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ is definitely up there. Did you say, ‘Once a Belieber, always a Belieber?’”

Shocked, Mickolas exclaims, “Of course!”

Bieber then gives her a hug before they watch the clip of themselves in the movie, filmed during a 2010 concert.

“Look at how adorable we are,” Bieber says. “We’re so young! You did not expect that, I’m sure.”

Mickolas took to Instagram to share then-and-now photos of herself and Bieber.