‘Bachelorette’ Star Chad Johnson Breaks His Silence After Domestic Violence Arrest, Insists There ‘Was Never Any Type Of Domestic Abuse’

Two days after he was arrested for robbery with domestic violence enhancement following an altercation with apparently now ex-girlfriend Annalise Mishler, Chad Johnson is breaking his silence.

Mishler shared what happened on social media, claiming that Johnson was drunk when she confronted him about her suspicions he was chatting with women on a dating app, causing him to fly into a rage and punch a hole in the wall of her home. She subsequently claimed that he “backhanded her”.

On Wednesday, the former “Bachelorette” suitor took to Instagram to share his version of what took place, and offered Mishler an apology.

As Johnson explains in the video, alcohol “has been an issue in my life. Whenever I do drink, I don’t act right.”

Admitting he “wasn’t mad at her” for recording him, he says he went to see her the following day to “talk things out.” When she began recording him with her phone, he became “very upset and I just didn’t want to be recorded. I made a stupid decision and I just grabbed her phone and I just threw it. I threw it outside. Once I went back over to her place to apologize, I was knocking on the door there. That is when one of the neighbours apparently called the police.”

Despite the arrest, Johnson insists he never became physical with Mishler. “There was never any domestic abuse of any kind, I have never laid hands on a woman any time in my entire life,” he says.

“I can totally understand why Annalise felt threatened when I took her phone but I am 100-per-cent confident any domestic abuse charges are going to be dropped,” he continues. “There was never any type of domestic abuse at all whatsoever. I have never laid my hands on a woman. I am sorry for the entire situation. I am sorry for anyone who had to see it, who has been triggered by this. I am so sorry to Annalise who has been threatened.

He concludes by stating, “I am working on myself to get better. That is all I can do is put my best foot forward and try to be a better person, every day from here on out and make less mistakes in life. I hope that everyone out there cannot be so quick to take judgement.”