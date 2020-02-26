Jennie Garth Shares Details About Her Upcoming Christmas Movie With BFF Tori Spelling

After reuniting on the short-lived “Beverly Hills, 90210”-inspired “BH90210”, Jennie Garth and BFF Tori Spelling are working on another project that will pair the two onscreen.

In an interview with People, Garth, 47, reveals that she and Spelling, 46, are in the midst of developing a Christmas movie for ABC that she describes as “anti-Christmas Christmas movie.”

As Garth said, she and Spelling are “in development with ABC, co-creating and producing a movie for Christmastime,” adding that it’s “not exactly your typical Christmas movie.”

RELATED: Jennie Garth Reveals She’s Already Been Asked To Join ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Laying out the plot of the “really fun little film,” Garth describes “a road trip romp with two women who are in certain places in their lives that have decided that they want to escape Christmas altogether.”

Spelling teased the project earlier this month when she shared a photo of herself and Garth apparently working on the script, with Spelling goofing around while Garth holds her head in her hand.

“Working hard or hardly working?” she wrote in the caption, adding, “When your bestie is your partner in crime, work is always FUN! @jenniegarth #ChristmasMovieVibes 🎄#yinandyang #lucyandlucille.”