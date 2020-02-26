Howard Stern Blasts Staffer Who Feared BTS Spread Coronavirus During Visit To SiriusXM Studios

Howard Stern has a long and hilarious history of laying into his own staff when they displease him, but he really blasted one member of his crew on Monday’s edition of his SiriusXM radio show.

It all started when Stern heard that writer/phony phone caller Sal Governale had been freaking out when K-pop group BTS visited SiriusXM’s studios last week, fearing that they group brought the dreaded coronavirus with them.

As Variety reported, Stern told listeners, “BTS was here at Sirius on Friday and Sal was saying, ‘There’s no way those guys don’t have the coronavirus.’ He was like every a**hole.”

As listeners of the show have long known, Governale is regularly the butt of the joke for his mispronunciation of words and woeful lack of historical knowledge, and he didn’t change any minds when he attempted to defend himself.

“I walked into the lobby and it was like Chinatown, out of control, there were so many Asian people,” Governale told Stern. “These people are traveling, they’re not locals, they’re going from country to country to country. It’s a dangerous situation. You got to look at it that way — they’re on airplanes; they’re in hotels.”

As Stern pointed out, BTS hails from South Korea, not China — where the coronavirus originated. Stern’s producer, Gary “Baba Booey” Dell’Abate, also reminded Governale that any of the show’s guests, Asian or not, has likely travelled to numerous countries before visiting their studios.

“I got so many emails about what an idiot you are for avoiding a Korean boy band,” Stern told Governale on the air. “I’m super paranoid about diseases and germs, but you came off as racist.”