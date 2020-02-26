‘The Masked Singer’: The Mouse Gets Exterminated In Week 5 — See Which Music Legend Was Under The Mask!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

“The Masked Singer” returned on Wednesday for the second night of performances from Group B, and fans had to say goodbye to the fifth costumed contestant of the season.

The show brought back the five remaining singers from the group — The Banana, The Kitty, The Taco, The Mouse and The Frog, and they all voice-battled it out in an effort to wow the audience.

Having a second set of clue packages to go off of, and a second set of performances, the panel of celebrity “detectives” — including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, as well as special guest panelist Gabriel Iglesias — tried their best to figure out the new singers’ real identities.

After all six hidden hopefuls sang their hearts out, the audience members in the theatre, as well as the panelists, voted on who would be moving on to the Group B championships next week, and who would be going home — and America had to bid farewell to The Mouse!

While fans seemed to enjoy the radiant rodent’s robust rendition of Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love),” she still had to remove her delicately ornate mask at the end of the evening.

However, on ‘The Masked Singer’, whenever viewers have to bid farewell, they also get the reward of finding out if their wild guesses were on the money (or if they totally missed the mark).

The panelists also got a chance to make their final guesses, and for the first time in a long time, the panel was almost unanimous in their deduction that The Mouse was Dionne Warwick! The only dissenter was, of course, Jeong, who was steadfast in his belief that it was really Tina Turner under the mask.

“If this is who I think it is, it is such an honour and a pleasure for you to come on our show and grace our stage with your amazing talent,” Thicke said before being the first to suggest Warwick. “And I am so excited to see if I’m right.”

After all was said and done, The Mouse revealed herself to be none other than the iconic, Grammy-winning songstress that four out of the five judges guessed!

“This has been my absolute pleasure! I had the best time,” Warwick told the judges. “It was a ball!”

Warwick then closed out the show with a fun, unmasked encore performance of “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love),” that the panel watched with absolute adoration.

