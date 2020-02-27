Kris Jenner Reveals Which Of Her Kids Will Have Her Next Grandchild

Kris Jenner is spilling all the Kardashian tea! The 64-year-old momager appears on Thursday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she dishes on her famous family.

In a game of “Keeping Up With the Blank”, Kris declares that Khloe Kardashian is her favourite daughter of the day and that Kylie Jenner is the daughter that doesn’t always answer her calls.

When she was asked where her next grandchild would come from, Kris replies, “Kourtney, or maybe Kylie. Maybe Kendall!”

Host DeGeneres then asked if that meant that Kylie and her rapper ex Travis Scott were back together. The parents of 2-year-old Stormi split last fall.

“I don’t know if they’re back together. They’re just great co-parenters,” Kris says of Kylie and Travis.