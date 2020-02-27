David Beckham Admits He Kept The Train Ticket Victoria Beckham Wrote Her Number On When They First Met Over 22 Years Ago

David Beckham gushed about the first time he met his wife Victoria Beckham during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”.

The pair are set to celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary in July, with Fallon asking Beckham how they first started dating.

The former professional footballer revealed how Victoria had come to one of his football games back in 1997 with her manager and Mel C, before she came back again a week later.

Admitting his wife had “obviously” been his favourite Spice Girl, Beckham shared of her first visit: “I didn’t get to talk to her that day, but then the week after, she came back up to Manchester to watch another game.

“She’d had a couple of drinks, so I decided, ‘Why not?’ I’d try to get her number.

“We talked for about an hour in the player’s lounge. And she’d actually got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have.”

Beckham said of whether he knew who the Spice Girls were, “We knew of [the Spice Girls], obviously, because they were pretty big at the time, and I was just establishing myself in the Manchester United team.”

The star, who is now the president of Inter Miami CF, also addressed the rumours about him trying to have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo join his soccer team. See more in the clip below.