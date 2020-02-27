Taylor Swift Is ‘The Man’ As She Unveils New Music Video For Feminist Anthem

Taylor Swift’s “The Man” music video is finally here!

Swift has been getting fans excited with a series of teasers this week, and the clip certainly doesn’t disappoint.

The musician, who directed the video, takes on the lead role of an obnoxious man, who is the boss around the office and manspreads whenever he likes on the subway.

He also parties on a yacht surrounded by bikini-clad women, drinking champagne, before marrying a woman less than half his age when he’s old and grey.

Swift’s dad Scott is also seen in the video, playing the chair umpire who the man gets angry with during a game of tennis.

Dwayne Johnson even plays a part in the vid, with him voicing the man, which is obviously Swift, at the end when he asks her for feedback and whether he is being “sexy” enough.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before Swift’s army of fans were gushing over the star’s latest release on social media.

See some of the reacton below.

OMG, at first I was so confused, but yesssssssssssss Queen, you’re THE MAN! #TheManMusicVideo — Jonathan:) (@TimelessSwift) February 27, 2020

THE PLOT TWIST OH MY MAN!!! I'VE NEVER BEEN THIS SHOCK BY AN MV. SHE'S THE MAN EVERYONE!!! @taylorswift13 !!!! 👑👑 #TheManMusicVideo @taylornation13 — ✧ (@lovisnica) February 27, 2020

I mean she DID SAY that she would be the man 🤷🏻‍♀️💪🏻 #TheManMusicVideo @taylorswift13 — Liz Cowling. (@Lizcowling13) February 27, 2020