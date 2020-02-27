James Corden Discovers Swedish Singer’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Track And He Can’t Get Enough Of It

James Corden has discovered one of his biggest fans.

The talk-show host came across Nanne Grönvall, a Swedish singer who competed in the regional contests for a chance to go to the Eurovision song finals, and her track “Carpool Karaoke”, dedicated to him and his “Late Late Show” skit.

The lyrics include, “They say, ‘Come on, let’s shop, let’s party and go to a spa.’

“None of that feels good for only one thing can make me happy. I want to sing ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden, yeah.”

Corden jokes after playing another bit of Grönvall’s performance, “Talk about accuracy, just like the real ‘Carpool Karaoke’ she’s not even driving the car.”

Despite Corden’s excitement and sharing tweets from around the globe praising the hopeful, he admits: “I’ve got some bad news for you. That song lost. And it lost in what is being called the biggest upset in international original pop song competition history.”

However, he does say he would team up with Grönvall at some point in the future for her favourite segment, so not all is lost!