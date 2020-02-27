Tyler Perry’s 26-Year-Old Nephew Found Dead In Prison Of Apparent Suicide

Tyler Perry’s nephew has died.

According to local news outlet the News-Star, 26-year-old Gavin Porter was found dead in his cell at Union Parish Detention Center in Farmerville, Louisiana, after an apparent suicide on Saturday night.

Porter was reportedly found after hanging himself with a bedsheet, said Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates, adding that no foul play was suspected in the death.

The inmate had been placed in the cell after being involved in a fight with several other inmates that day.

Porter was in prison after being pleading guilty in April 2017 to a charge of manslaughter in the shooting death of his father Gary Wayne Porter in 2016.

Sheriff Gates said the fight and Porter’s death are both under investigation, with an autopsy on the way.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.