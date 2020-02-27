‘Invisible Man’ Prank Terrifies Elisabeth Moss At Press Junket

She may be starring in “The Invisible Man” but that doesn’t mean that Elisabeth Moss isn’t still spooked by the supernatural.

The actress, 37, was left petrified after eerie things started to happen during a press junket for the new movie.

The big-screen adaptation of the classic H.G. Wells novel sees Moss play a woman who is being preyed upon by an invisible presence.

A new video released by the movie’s official Twitter account shows journalists and cast members preparing for interviews before ghostly things begin happening around them.

“So the gimmick is that they interview one of the stunt co-ordinators, at which point we are free to do what we do”, explains experiential director Josh Randall.

Cases slam shut, objects fly around the studio, and an eerie voice says, “You shouldn’t be here!”

The hilarious footage shows a terrified Moss clinging to co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen for protection.

The final shock sees a large “figure” emerge from underneath a curtain, at which point most of the journalists flee the room.

“The Invisible Man” hits theatres on Feb. 28.