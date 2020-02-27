‘Bachelorette’ Star Luke Parker Applauds Madison Prewett Amid ‘Fantasy Suite’ Drama

The latest drama on “The Bachelor” feels pretty “familiar” to an old “Bachelorette” suitor.

On this week’s episode, Madison Prewett literally ran off on Peter Weber after he confessed to being sexually intimate with other women in the fantasy suite.

The moment reminded a lot of fans of an incident on “The Bachelorette” last season when suitor Luke Parker told Hannah Brown, “I just want to make sure you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here.”

Hannah rebuked Luke, telling him he didn’t have “the right” to give her an ultimatum like that.

Watching the new “Bachelor” episode play out, Luke shared his reaction in an Instagram post, writing that the “situation is too familiar.”

Luke also applauded Madison for “standing firm in her convictions.”

Speaking to E! News recently, Peter opened up about the drama with Madison.

“I don’t really consider it an ultimatum,” he said. “Did it make for a very hard, difficult week? Absolutely, but it was her expressing her heart to me and that’s what I asked all the women to do the very first night so I can’t fault her at all for ever doing that.”

He added, “I would have liked for her to have shared that with me earlier. For the most part, you think that everyone knows how the show goes and at a certain week with fantasy suites what that means.”