Keith Urban Drops New Track ‘God Whispered Your Name’ After Announcing He’s Hosting The 2020 ACM Awards

Keith Urban is back with his brand-new track “God Whispered Your Name”.

The country favourite unveiled the song during Nashville’s Country Radio Seminar last week.

It’s set to be featured on his still-untitled upcoming album.

The release comes as Urban also announced he’d be hosting this year’s ACM Awards on April 5.

The musician said in a video, “Hey everyone, it’s Keith here — crazy busy morning but I got a couple of things to announce.

“First of all, we have brand-new music coming out today, finally. This song is called ‘God Whispered Your Name’, it is brand-new, part of a whole bunch of new music that is coming out very soon.”

“And also to let you know that I will be hosting the ACMs this year, live from Las Vegas Sunday, April the 5th on CBS,” he continued. “So looking forward to it. You guys have a great day, I will see you soon, bye.”