Maren Morris And Thomas Rhett Lead 2020 ACM Award Nominees

The nominees have been revealed for the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, with country stars Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett leading the pack with five nominations each.
Morris received nods for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and her first-ever Group of the Year for her work with all-female quartet the Highwomen.
Meanwhile, Rhett is up in categories Album of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Single of the Year as a producer on the Lady Antebellum hit “What If I Never Get Over You”.
Other big nominees include Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, and Old Dominion, who each received four nominations.
Bieber is nominated alongside Dan + Shay for their hit song “10,000 Hours”.
Another big nominee is rapper Lil Nas X, who scored a nomination for Music Event of the Year for his remix of “Old Town Road”, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.
Canadian country star Lindsay Ell is also nominated in two categories, including New Female Artist of the Year.
The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from Las Vegas on April 5 with host Keith Urban.
Check out the full list of nominees.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georiga Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
Song of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Some Of It” – Eric Church
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
GIRL – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
Single of the Year
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor” – Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum
Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett
“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber
“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks featuring Blake Shelton
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne