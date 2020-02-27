Maren Morris And Thomas Rhett Lead 2020 ACM Award Nominees

The nominees have been revealed for the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, with country stars Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett leading the pack with five nominations each.

Morris received nods for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and her first-ever Group of the Year for her work with all-female quartet the Highwomen.

Meanwhile, Rhett is up in categories Album of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Single of the Year as a producer on the Lady Antebellum hit “What If I Never Get Over You”.

Other big nominees include Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, and Old Dominion, who each received four nominations.

Bieber is nominated alongside Dan + Shay for their hit song “10,000 Hours”.

Another big nominee is rapper Lil Nas X, who scored a nomination for Music Event of the Year for his remix of “Old Town Road”, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Canadian country star Lindsay Ell is also nominated in two categories, including New Female Artist of the Year.

The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from Las Vegas on April 5 with host Keith Urban.

Check out the full list of nominees.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georiga Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

Song of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Some Of It” – Eric Church

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson

Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

GIRL – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Single of the Year

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” – Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum

Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett

“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks featuring Blake Shelton

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne