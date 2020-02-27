Kelly Ripa Posts ‘Extremely Thirsty’ Workout Clip Of Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa likes what she sees and she thinks you will, too.
RELATED: Stars Staying In Shape
Ripa, 49, posted a video of her husband Mark Consuelos, 48, on Instagram. In the video, a shirtless Consuelos crafts and tones his rock-hard abs.
Consuelos’ impressive physique caught the attention of Ripa’s celebrity friends, including “Lucifer” and “Suits” actress Rachael Harris and Consuelos’s “Riverdale” co-star Skeet Ulrich.
RELATED: Olly Murs Shows Off Incredible 54-Day Weight Loss
“I can totally do that, too @instasuelos,” Harris commented. “I am lying.”
Ulrich added, “Where are those shorts from?!”