Kelly Ripa Posts ‘Extremely Thirsty’ Workout Clip Of Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conuelos. Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kelly Ripa likes what she sees and she thinks you will, too.

Ripa, 49, posted a video of her husband Mark Consuelos, 48, on Instagram. In the video, a shirtless Consuelos crafts and tones his rock-hard abs.

Consuelos’ impressive physique caught the attention of Ripa’s celebrity friends, including “Lucifer” and “Suits” actress Rachael Harris and Consuelos’s “Riverdale” co-star Skeet Ulrich.

“I can totally do that, too @instasuelos,” Harris commented. “I am lying.”

Ulrich added, “Where are those shorts from?!”