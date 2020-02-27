Kim Kardashian Sets The Record Straight About Whether She Booed Tristan Thompson At NBA Game

Last month, Kim Kardashian slammed reports that she was booing Tristan Thompson when she and husband Kanye West watched the L.A. Lakers take on Thompson’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, at Staples Center.

Thompson, fans will recall, is the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True. The couple split after Thompson’s cheating scandal, she told People, “demolished” their relationship.

While Kim would certainly have cause to boo, she insisted on Twitter that she was actually cheering him on.

I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer! https://t.co/EgaqiepH2z — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2020

In a clip from the upcoming season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Kim elaborates during a conversation with Khloe.

“How was the game?” Khloe asks her sister.

“It was good,” Kim replies. “I just hated the reports that were like, ‘Kim is booing Tristan.'”

She added: “I was literally up going, ‘Go, Tristan! Woo! Go, Tristan, Go!’ Like, embarrassing myself and, like, LeBron [James] right there and all the Lakers.”

Khloe tells her sister, “It’s crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you would go, you and your husband would go to a game, deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad. They would much rather believe some nasty exaggerated bulls**t than just the truth.”

That truth, she adds, is that “we’re family, we’re supporting him. Great, it’s exciting,” Khloe concludes.

Season 18 of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.