David Cronenberg Discusses Sex And Aging As He Releases Latest Horror Movie

He may be 76 years old but David Cronenberg isn’t slowing him down.

The respected Canadian director is taking a starring role in new horror-thriller “Disappearance at Clifton Hill”, hitting theatres on Feb. 28.

Ahead of the release, the “King of Venereal Horror” shares his feelings on sex in film and managing the body’s aging process.

In an interview with the Guardian, Cronenberg discusses the importance of sex on screen: “To me, movies are sex,” he said. “Movies were made for sex, there’s no question about it.”

Elsewhere, the “Crash” director talks about how he keeps his body young: “Given that I’m 76, I’m not in too-bad shape.

“My weight’s never been better. I’ve been working out consistently for the last couple of years and I’ve learned that in fact you can gain muscle when you’re older. I’m quite happy with my body these days, despite the fact that it’s getting more wrinkly.”

Cronenberg also discusses the possibility of directing again: “If one of these projects gets greenlit, I’ll become obsessed again, throw myself into it completely as I always have. But I don’t feel the desperation to create that I used to when I was a young man trying to make a name for myself. I wanted to get all my ideas on screen, and now, I have.

“I don’t know if this is a Buddhist or Zen way of thinking. All I know is that it’s a nice place to be.”

“Disappearance at Clifton Hill” recounts director Albert Shin’s own real-life childhood experience of a kidnapping at a motel owned by his parents in Niagara Falls.