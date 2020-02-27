James Corden Left Furious As Cedric The Entertainer Interrupts His Audience Q&A ‘Late Late Show’ Segment

As per usual, James Corden’s latest “Audience Q&A” segment didn’t go to plan.

Corden’s skit was interrupted as audience members kept wanting to ask questions of guest Cedric the Entertainer and not him.

One man said, “I’m afraid this question is specifically for an entertainer,” as a shocked Corden insisted he was an entertainer as well.

The audience member explained how Corden was “more of a TV personality, James the TV personality…”

His question to Cedric: “Do you ever use the day’s news to inform your material?” as Corden said that’s what he did for a living.

Another audience member said that seeing as Corden claimed to be an entertainer like Cedric, he could tell them a joke.

This is where Cedric came in to save the day once again.

See more from the audience Q&A, as well as Corden’s reaction to Cedric taking over and reading from the autocue in the clip above.