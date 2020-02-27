2020 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards To Honour Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O’Hara & More

Ryan Reynolds is about to become a Governor General Awards laureate.

On Thursday, the honourees were announced for the upcoming Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards being given out at a gala event in April.

Vancouver native Reynolds National Arts Centre Award for work by an artist or company in the past performance year. The actor has recently starred in “Detective Pikachu”, “Hobbes & Shaw” and “6 Underground”.

Also being honoured this year is “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara, who will receive a lifetime artistic achievement award for her lengthy comedy career.

First Nations “Stumptown” actress Tantoo Cardinal will also be receiving a lifetime achievement award.

Other recipients of the lifetime award include composer Alexina Louie, dancer-choreographer Zab Maboungou and Innu singer-songwriter Florent Vollant.

Ballroom dancer Lynda Hamilton is set to receive the 2020 Ramon John Hnatyshyn Award for voluntarism.

The Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards were launched in 1992 to honour “Canadians whose accomplishments have inspired and enriched the cultural life of our country.”