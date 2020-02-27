Helen Mirren: ‘Meghan Markle Was A Fantastic Addition To The Royal Family’

Helen Mirren says Meghan Markle did a darn good job during her time as a member of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018. Less than two years later the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping down from royal duties and moving to Canada.

Markle’s time as a member of the Royal Family had the general public split but Mirren is firmly on the “Suits” alum’s side.

“Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the Royal Family – charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet-natured, and seemed to be,” Mirren told Variety. “Wow! What a lovely addition.” Mirren noted that Markle “didn’t seem to be neurotic.”

“I think it is a loss in a way, but at the same time I think their instincts are absolutely correct,” she said of Harry and Markle’s decision to move.

“And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time,” Mirren concluded. “They’ll find another victim… Probably me!”