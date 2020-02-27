David Beckham Defends Prince Harry As Royal Exit Looms: ‘I’m A Big Royalist’

David Beckham has his friend Prince Harry’s back.

Beckham, who has been close to the royal for over 10 years and attended his wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018 with his wife Victoria, said during an interview on “Today”: “Harry’s a friend, you know, and we’re very proud of the Royal Family.”

The former professional soccer player went on, “I’m a big royalist. Seeing him grow into being a great father, you know, that’s one thing that he’d always cared about.

“I just hope that Harry’s OK and he’s becoming the best father, and I can see that that’s happening.”

The comments come after Harry and Meghan revealed in January they would be stepping down as senior royals.

They have since moved to Vancouver Island, having previously confirmed they’d be splitting their time between North America and the U.K.

It was revealed earlier this month that the pair’s last day as senior royals would be March 31.