Sting Opens Up About His 27-Year Marriage To Wife Trudie Styler

Love is a huge part of Sting’s life.

In a new interview with People, the 68-year-old “Desert Rose” singer opens up about his marriage to Trudie Styler. The couple have been together for 37 years, and married for 27.

“I know something about marriage,” Sting says. “I’ve been married to Trudie for 27 years now. People say to me, ‘How has it lasted this long?’ I say, ‘Well, it’s kind of a miracle, but we don’t take it for granted.’”

A big part of keeping their marriage going strong for so many years has been making sure they’re also good friends to each other.

“We’re friends, too,” the singer says. “We love each other, but we actually like each other — and that’s an important distinction there. Love is passion and all of that stuff, but actually liking somebody and enjoying someone’s company is something slightly different, and it lasts longer. So you can have both, and I think that’s important. Be married to your best friend.”

Sting talks about being a father of six and reveals that parenthood was never actually a part of his plans.

“I never intended to be a dad,” he admits. “I became a dad by accident six times — that’s how smart I am. Yet they were the happiest accidents of my life because they’re remarkable human beings. I can’t really take much credit for that, but they are, and they too have produced seven grandchildren at this point, who are also wonderful. So all of this has happened by accident. I didn’t intend to be the patriarch of a tribe, but I am.”

He adds, “No parent is perfect, and I’m sure that there were times when it was great to be my child, and also times it was just a pain in the ass. I’d go pick the kids up from school and other parents are asking for my autograph. That’s embarrassing for me and the kids.”