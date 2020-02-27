Alanis Morissette Releases New Music Video For ‘Reasons I Drink’

Alanis Morissette has debuted the moving music video for her latest track, “Reasons I Drink.”

In the video, the Ottawa-born star, 45, portrays multiple characters attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

Directed by Erin Elders, the video “pays tribute to Alanis’ past and present,” according to an accompanying statement.

The release arrives hot on the heels of Morissette’s new song, “Smiling”.

In 2016, the singer launched her monthly podcast, “Conversation with Alanis Morissette”, which features interviews with authors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics.

Most recently, the Grammy winner has been busy working on Jagged Little Pill the musical, which made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City in December.

Morissette has also announced her 2020 world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill and her newest album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road.

The North American leg of the tour features Canadian stops in Toronto, Ottawa, and Quebec City.

Such Pretty Forks In The Road will be released May 1.