Guy Fieri Hates Eggs But Chugs A Raw One Anyway On ‘Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon really egged on Guy Fieri.

The celebrity chef visited “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday in a chipper mood. He did not leave the program with quite the same level of enthusiasm.

Fieri, 52, geeked about how he watched the Andy Ruiz vs. Joshua Fury boxing match at Sylvester Stallone’s house. He highlighted interactions with Al Pacino and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Stallone and Schwarzenegger are still in phenomenal shape and Fallon wanted to help Fieri achieve similar feats of strength by upping his protein. Fallon hoped to achieve this by having Fieri eat a raw egg from a glass on national television.

A little background, Fieri hates eggs. He enjoyed them as a child, but at age 10 he allegedly cracked open an egg and found a whole baby chicken inside. On a separate occasion shortly after, he ate a terribly cooked hard-boiled egg with a chalky yolk. That was it for him.

Fieri bucked up under the bright lights of “The Tonight Show” and slurped back the egg with some motivational words from Fallon’s Rocky Balboa impression.