Justin Bieber Joins Lil Nas X, Maluma & More Celebs For Sexy New Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Justin Bieber is joining a bevy of celebrities to strip down for Calvin Klein’s new underwear campaign, with a sizzling new video unveiled on Thursday.

In addition to the Biebs, the new campaign features Kendall Jenner, SZA, Hunter Schafer, Lay Zhang, Lil Nas X, and Maluma, as they “celebrate unapologetic confidence and self-love.”

In the spot, shot by Vancouver-raised fashion filmmaker Bardia Zeinali, the stars are seen modelling various types of Calvin Klein undergarments (Zeinali, by the way, previously worked with Bieber, directing his recent “Yummy” video).

RELATED: ‘SNL’ Spoofs Justin Bieber Calvin Klein Ads and His Bulge

According to the press release for the new video, reports Billboard, the celebs were “chosen for their willingness to bare themselves to the world,” with the campaign also featuring photography by Mario Sorrenti.

“The surreal campaign mixes real emotion with fantasy for expressive imagery that exudes confidence,” adds the release. “An ode to self-expression, each set captures the talent in their own exaggerated world, with stripped-back and raw elements that are inherent to the brand and drive home the ‘Deal With It’ narrative.”