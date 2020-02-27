Halsey Turns To God For Help As She Struggles With The Wings Of Death On ‘Hot Ones’

Halsey is the latest celeb to take on the wings of death to complete the “Hot Ones” challenge.

Despite just releasing her new album Manic, Halsey insists the spicy wings are all she’s thought about for the past week.

As host Sean Evans quizzes her about her successful career, she eventually hits a turning point, as most do, when reaching Da Bomb.

Halsey says, “I imagine this is what it would feel like to drink acid.

“I think I burned away whatever passage was between my ears and my throat, it’s just one open canal now.”

As Evans asks her more questions, the singer asks: “Oh my God, what is happening to me?”

Halsey even turns to God to get her through the very last wing.

Standing up, she prays: “I’m not really a religious woman, but if you’re listening please, I need you right now.”

See her reaction to the Last Dab in the clip above.