Pussycat Dolls Make Embarrassing Blunder During Live TV Performance

“Don Cha” wish those darned audio queues would just work the way they’re supposed to?

The Pussycat Dolls recently suffered a live TV nightmare after missing a queue telling them to begin their performance.

Things didn’t turn out quite as planned when band members Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar appeared on the UK’s “One Show” to perform their new song, “React”.

In a video recording of the flub, host Matt Baker welcomes the girl group to the stage, announcing: “Now performing their new single ‘React’ – it’s the Pussycat Dolls!”

After huge applause from the crowd, the track begins to play, and Scherzinger’s voice can be heard singing vocals – but instead of starting their choreography, the Dolls stay frozen in place.

As the song continues playing, the band can be seen exchanging confused glances with one another.

After 27 seconds, the song eventually begins again, with giggling presenter Baker reintroducing the performance.

Photo: Heart Breakfast

The band announced their reunion in late 2019, following a split that lasted almost a decade.

“I hope it’s different because WE are different,” said Scherzinger, speaking about the reunion with The Sun.

She continued, “It is 10 years on now. We all bring our own unique gifts to the group. I am so excited and we have grown so much. We are here to see each other shine. I think we are going to push each other.”