Nicki Minaj Hits Back At Comments About Husband Kenneth Petty’s Behaviour At Carnival

Nicki Minaj is sticking up for her husband Kenneth Petty.

The rapper, 37, took to social media following her appearance at Carnival in Trinidad where Petty caught hate for roughly pushing singer Iwer George’s arm away from his Minaj.

The incident was caught on tape and shared online.

“My husband be all over the blogs and he don’t even know it,” she wrote in response to the hate. “No social media to see y’all talk about him more than y’all talk bout these rappers that are out here doin’ the most for y’all attention… I could never comment on a regular man this much.”

She later added, “People get so mad when they see you happy. Just laugh and keep it pushin’. Life is beautiful.”

In another post, this time on Instagram, Minaj continued her rant claiming her fellow rappers would “kill” for the attention Petty’s behaviour did.

“Rappers would kill for this attention chile,” she captioned a photo of them together. “Lol at night when we go to bed I say ‘babe u was all over the blogs today.’ He be like, ‘oh word?’ 😂🤣 he really doesn’t have social media to see y’all write think pieces about him chile.”

Minaj previously apologized for Petty’s actions at Carnival, telling a fan on Instagram, “He don’t understand anything about our culture. I apologize on his behalf. He’s always in security mode. All love. Love my country to death. Love my people to death. Period… I should’ve told him it’s a very comfortable family atmosphere. He’s never been to a carnival in his life. Not even in Brooklyn babe.”