Hilarie Burton Weighs In On Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Bonkers ‘Walking Dead’ Sex Scene

Hilaire Burton is keeping a sense of humour about her husband’s out-there sex scene on the latest episode of “The Walking Dead”.

At the end of the episode, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan is stripped naked and led into the woods by by the Whisperers, who wear masks made from the flesh of zombies.

While Negan is expecting to be executed, he receives an unexpected surprise when waiting for him is the Whisperers’ deranged leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), wearing nothing but her zombie mask.

Negan, however, is strangely turned on, and the pair proceed to embark on what may be the most bizarre, creepiest sex scene ever captured on film.

Burton, who married Morgan in October 2019, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her husband’s onscreen shenanigans.

“Watched @thewalkingdead after the kids fell asleep last night. This scene!!” wrote the former “One Tree Hill” star in the caption.

“Ol’ daddy has a way of looking at a gal, and it is CUTE!” she joked. “Only YOU could have made that situation kinda hot, @jeffreydeanmorgan ! Hahahaha. Prepping my own zombie flesh mask now. #neganswife”

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, “Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang explained the background behind the scene.

“We always felt like we needed some of the story of Alpha, Negan and their strange relationship,” she said, revealing that she reached out to the writer of the episode, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, to dig into the “Walking Dead” comics for inspiration.

“And he was like, ‘Okay! Not quite sure how to get there! Let me work on it!'” Kang recalls. “He came back with this whole storyline where Negan thinks he’s about to be killed, but it turns out to be this other thing that sits within Alpha’s animalistic philosophy. It’s the way she sees exactly who Negan is. She’s not wrong about him being a crass man. Negan being Negan thinks, ‘Well, it’s an opportunity for me!’ It came together in this organic and fun way where the writer had a great take on the relationship from the comic book. We had a fun time coming up with a way to show this to our audience in a way that’s safe for basic cable but also still surprising.”