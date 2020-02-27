J Balvin Wants To Be A ‘Billionaire’ Like Jay-Z To Prove It Can Be Done: ‘Why Isn’t There A Latino There?’

J Balvin aspires to be supremely wealthy but not because he wants two private jets.

Balvin, 34, covers this week’s issue of Billboard. The “Mi Gente” singer reflects on what it is like to be at the forefront of Latin music on a global stage and why he wants to become a billionaire in the entertainment world.

“One of my great dreams is to be a billionaire,” Balvin says. “Not because of the money — it’s not like you can fly two private jets at the same time if you have a billion dollars instead of $100 million.”

“It’s about making a statement: Yes, we can,” he explains. “Carlos Slim is a billionaire in Mexico. Great. But we’re talking billionaires in the entertainment world — like JAY-Z, who has been an inspiration for me. Why isn’t there a Latino there?”

Balvin is also using his global platform to speak on panic attacks and mental health.

“I didn’t know what was happening to me,” he says of the first panic attack he suffered in his early 20s. “I thought I was going crazy. A panic attack comes out of nowhere and you feel like you’re in imminent danger — your heart speeds up, you think your heart is going to burst.”

“I want to erase that line that has been drawn in the entertainment world that paints artists as a perfect person with an absolutely fantastic life. It’s not like that,” he says of mental health. “There’s a human being behind the character, and he has feelings. He suffers, he has friends, he has enemies, he has problems. My great vision as an artist is to humanize. It’s saying, ‘I’m like you.’”

Balvin is currently working on his seventh studio album, Colores, which releases sometime this year.