‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Star Lana Condor Reveals Her High School Heartbreak

Her character, Lara Jean Song Covey, practically has boys fighting over her in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”, but in real life, Lana Condor says she only ever had one high school romance.

Opening up to InStyle, the 22-year-old actress spills the beans on how things didn’t end well in her single high school relationship.

Condor reveals: “I had one boyfriend for like two months, but he told me that I liked him more than he liked me. So that didn’t work out.”

RELATED: Lana Condor Reveals She Once Had An Awkward Encounter With David Beckham In A Whole Foods

Thankfully, things are going better with her current boyfriend, actor and singer Anthony De La Torre, who she has been dating since 2015.

The couple recently released a music video for their pop duet, “Raining in London”.

The Asian-American star says: “I don’t consider myself a musician, but he pushed me out of my comfort zone and ultimately I’m happy he did because I’m really proud of what we did together.”

Condor also discusses her passion for activism and her recent work with the Obamas.

RELATED: Lana Condor Says She Knows ‘What It’s Like To Have An Eating Disorder’ In Candid Elle Canada Interview

After creating a scholarship for girls in her native Vietnam, she recently travelled to visit the country with Michelle Obama as part of the Girls Opportunity Alliance.

The kindhearted star adds: “With every job that I do, I have to put another girl through high school. That gives me a little bit more purpose.”