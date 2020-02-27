Sneak Peek: Beanie Feldstein Guest Stars As New ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Intern

There’s a new intern coming to Grey Sloan Memorial, and she’ll be played by Beanie Feldstein.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” Twitter account shared a brief clip from Thursday night’s episode, in which Feldstein plays medical intern Tess Desmond.

In the clip, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) is practicing a Laparoscopic cholecystectomy (a.k.a. removing a gall bladder) when Tess sidles up to him, asking, “Whatcha working on?”

After he explains, she says, “Well, yeah, haven’t you done like a million of those? Why are you practicing?”

“I’m experienced because I practice,” says the doc.

“I just don’t get it,” says Tess. “Those residents, they work their butts off, they go into a mountain of debt, all for a chance at… the greatest job on the planet. And they treat it like it’s retail.”

That bit of expert sucking-up gets Webber’s attention, and he slides over and offers the delighted doctor the chance to do some practice surgery of her own.

According to Entertainment Weekly, ABC “declined to provide further details about Feldstein’s character and story line.”

Feldstein has a big year coming up. Following roles last year in FX’s Taika Waititi-produced vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” and the Olivia Wilde-directed big-screen comedy “Booksmart”, she’ll next be seen playing Monica Lewinski in the third season of “American Crime Story”, focusing on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.