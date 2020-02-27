Netflix Is Ready To Open ‘The Eddy’ In Netflix Teaser

“The Eddy” is opening soon and Netflix is ready for it.

The streaming service released a grabbing teaser for its upcoming musical drama miniseries “The Eddy” on Thursday. The series is directed by Jack Thorne and stars “Moonlight” actor Andre Holland and “The Hunger Games” actress Amandla Stenberg.

“The Eddy” is ” set in contemporary Paris revolving around a jazz club, its owner, the house band, and the dangerous city that surrounds them,” per Netflix. “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle is one of the show’s creators.

“The Eddy” opens May 8.