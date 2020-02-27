Mark Wahlberg And Dr. Oz Face Off In Push-Up Showdown

After weeks of trash talk the epic showdown finally happened.

Dr. Oz and Mark Wahlberg met up at the F45 Training gym in L.A. this week to face off in an epic push-up contest, TMZ reported.

The actor and the TV personality decided on a race to 59 push-ups, which Wahlberg won by a few seconds, and even threw in an extra push-up to make it an even 60.

That said, Dr. Oz kept up incredibly well, especially considering he is 11 years older than Wahlberg.

After the contest, Dr. Oz told TMZ that he felt he had actually been close to beating Wahlberg, and revealed the actor has joined him in doing intermittent fasting despite all the trash talk.

The duo also participated in a general workout together, with pull-ups, weightlifting and more.