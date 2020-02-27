Mandy Moore Reveals She Once Almost Walked Away From Hollywood: ‘Maybe I Need To Hang It Up’

Before starring in television’s biggest show, “This Is Us”, and releasing new music, Mandy Moore considered walking away from it all.

The actress/singer, 35, will sit down with Luke Burbank for this week’s “CBS Sunday Morning” and open up about struggling to find work.

According to Moore, after the success of her debut single. “Candy”, and her destructive marriage estranged ex-husband Ryan Adams, her career went downhill.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane In ‘Fifteen’ Music Video

“I just felt like I was at a point in my life where I was the most comfortable making myself the last priority. And I made myself as small as possible in order to make someone else comfortable,” Moore said of Adams. They divorced in 2016.

“There was so much to unpack. It really destroyed my relationship to music,” Moore continued, referencing the multiple claims of toxic behaviour from Adams from multiple women. “It destroyed – oh, now I’m going to get emotional … it destroyed my sense of self. It destroyed my belief in who I was, as a musician and as a singer.”

But it was 2015 when she almost walked away from Hollywood all together.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Releases New Single ‘Save A Little For Yourself’ & Announces New Album

“I had done four failed TV pilots,” she said. “So I was kind of at the point where I was like, ‘Maybe this acting thing is done for me.’ Like, ‘Maybe I need to hang it up and go back to Florida, go to school, go try my hand at something else.”

But thankfully, Moore stuck around and landed a starring role on “This Is Us” and she’s back in the music game thanks to husband, Dawes frontman, Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore’s interview with Burbank airs Sunday morning.