Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Least Favourite Film Role

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting honest about not exactly being proud of all of her past work.

The 47-year-old Goop founder played a fun game with her assistant and close friend, Kevin Keating, for Netflix, testing him on how well he knows her. When Paltrow asked Keating if he knew what her least favourite performance was, he answered, “Shallow Hallow?,” referring to Paltrow’s 2001 film, ‘Shallow Hal’. Paltrow confirmed this is true, nodding, “Exactly.”

Keating continued, “I’m not sure who told you to do that one, but it wasn’t me. I wasn’t there working for you. Not around for that.”

Paltrow laughed in response, joking, “That was before your time! See what happened? Disaster.”

Other revelations in the video include what her favourite performance is — when she sang “Forget You” with CeeLo Green at the GRAMMYS in 2011 — and also who the most famous person is in her phone, who Keating thinks is Beyonce.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask on Plane to Paris Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘I’ve Already Been in This Movie’ Paltrow has talked about her experience filming ‘Shallow Hal’ — the Farrelly brothers-directed film in which she plays an obese woman named Rosemarie — before. Jack Black plays Hal, a shallow guy who falls in love with Rosemarie after he is hypnotized to see people’s inner beauty reflected in their physical appearance. “The first day I tried [the fat suit] on, I was in the Tribeca Grand and I walked through the lobby,” she told ‘W’ magazine in 2001. “It was so sad; it was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese. I was wearing this black shirt with big snowmen on it. For some reason, the … clothes they make for women that are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive.” RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner Party With Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and More Meanwhile, Paltrow has shared plenty of revelations on her Netflix show, The Goop Lab, in which she and Goop Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen explore various wellness topics. During one episode, she shared that she once took MDMA with her husband, Brad Falchuk, in Mexico. Watch the video below for more:

