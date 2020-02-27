Drew Carey Attends Wake Of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick

Family and friends gathered for Amie Harwick’s wake on Thursday.

One of those people in attendance was her former fiancé, Drew Carey, who flew out to Lansdale, Pennsylvania to pay respects to the famed therapist who was killed allegedly by her ex-boyfriend after being pushed off of a third-story balcony, US Weekly first reported.

On his SiriusXM show “Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out”, Carey recently paid tribute to Harwick.

“Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick,” he said. “She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her.”

Gareth Pursehouse has been arrested by the LAPD and charged with the murder of Harwick as well as first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, making him eligible for the death penalty.