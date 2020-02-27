Sofia Vergara Joins ‘America’s Got Talent’ As New Judge

Sofia Vergara has her post-“Modern Family” gig lined up – as a judge on “America’s Got Talent”.

The actress, who just wrapped 11 seasons of the beloved comedy, will sit next to Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell during next season’s run of the popular talent competition.

It has also been announced that Heidi Klum will return to her own judging chair after skipping out the past few seasons. Klum was an original judge, from 2013 – 2018, although she never left the “AGT” family, she just moved over to judge the spinoff “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on ‘AGT’,” Vergara said in a statement. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”

Klum added, “I’m so excited to be back at ‘AGT’ with Simon, Howie and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake.”

Vergara and Klum will take last season’s Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough’s spots as they were let go in November. Both served as judges for only one season.

Terry Crews will also return to host.